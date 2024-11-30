Rideshare drivers to see higher wages at the start of December

Minnesota rideshare drivers explained they’re looking forward to higher wages on Dec. 1, but the fight for better working conditions is not over.

“The last couple of years have been so bad, so this will be nice,” Omot Chom, an Uber Driver, said.



Every day, the MSP airport lot is full of Ubers and Lyfts as drivers wait for their next ride and more opportunity.



“We have to get paid like everybody else. Every business in Minnesota is supposed to pay everybody minimum wage, but Uber, they’ve been lacking that the last couple years,” Chom said.



Drivers explained they’re underpaid.



Lawmakers passed a statewide law this year hoping to change that.



On Dec. 1, employees of rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft will get $1.28 and .31 cents per minute statewide.



“It’s better than what it’s been,” Chom said. “It’s not enough. We want more. We want to organize.”



“It’s absolutely an amazing history made by the drivers here in Minnesota after two long years of battle,” Eid Ali, with the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association, said.



The organization has been on the front lines lobbying for higher pay — with both companies threatening to leave throughout the process.



Advocates said the pay bump is nearly a 24% increase.



The organization calls it a step in the right direction, but the fight continues.



“Whenever needed, we will be out there and making sure that we just raise our voices on behalf of the drivers,” Ali said.



In the past, Uber and Lyft commented on the proposal explaining it’s very possible the driver pay bump will trickle down to consumers.

In the past, Uber and Lyft commented on the proposal explaining it's very possible the driver pay bump will trickle down to consumers.