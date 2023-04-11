Richfield auto shop prepares to close its doors after 130 years in business

After 130 years in business, a Richfield auto repair shop is closing this week.

Elsen Brother’s Garage on Portland Avenue is being forced to shut its doors on Friday.

The state is taking over the land to expand Interstate 494. The business originally opened in 1893 as a blacksmith shop.

“It went from buggies and horses to new cars and all the problems that come along with those,” co-owner Bob Elsen said.

Longtime customers are coming in this week for one last repair.

“They just say they appreciate what we’ve done for them over the years,” co-owner Joe Elsen said. “They’re friends. They’re customers. Some people have been coming here forever.”

The repair shop closes on Friday and the brothers will start their retirement on Saturday.