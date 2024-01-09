Rice Lake girl makes catch of a lifetime at Lake of the Woods resort

A 10-year-old from Wisconsin has quite a story to tell after she reeled in a massive muskie last week on Lake of the Woods.

Leah Saffert from Rice Lake posted pictures holding up her rare catch on social media. Saffert and her dad Jamie released the 50-inch, 33-lb monster back in the water.

“I said ‘That’s a real big fish,'” Leah said. “In the pictures, it’s up to my chin.”

“It’s exciting,” Jamie said. “It’s fun going into town people are like ‘Oh I’ve seen your photo on the news. I’ve seen your photo on Facebook, that’s a monster fish.’ I never thought it would get this much attention.”

Both dad and daughter call it the catch of a lifetime.