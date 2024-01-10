Retired Minneapolis pro boxer subject of future short film

A retired pro boxer from Minneapolis is the subject of a short film by a local movie-maker.

Coach Mo Kayongo dedicated himself to helping the community now that his athletic career is over.

Kayongo helps with kids in Minneapolis by running North Side Boxing Club. He also built a gym for children in his home country of Uganda.

“You want to give back,” Kayongo said. “Fighting in the ring was about me, it wasn’t about no one else. Even [if] they don’t become like world champions… but change their life in different ways, be respectful, compassionate, work as a team.”

Kayongo’s life story inspired St. Paul filmmaker Spencer Sulflow.

“He seemed pretty quickly to have a heart for kids and he went through tough times as a kid so he enjoys helping other kids who are going through tough things,” Sulflow said. “I enjoy sports and I enjoy stories of people helping people.”

They hope to premiere the film on Coach Mo’s life story in late spring or early summer.