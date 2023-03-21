Retired doctor writes book to shine light on end-of-life planning

For many, death is an uncomfortable conversation.

A retired doctor from St. Louis Park has written a new book about end-of-life planning.

Dr. A. Stuart Hanson’s book is called “A Senior’s Guide for Living Well and Dying Well: Conversations that Matter.”

“We’re all going to die sometime,” Hanson said. “We want to live more intentionally and be more prepared for our dying.”

The book covers end-of-life health decisions, wills and trusts, along with planning for memorials and funerals.

(KSTP)

“It’s a guidebook,” Hanson said. “Are you going to bury your body or are you going to burn your body and cremate? Do you want to have a headstone or not? All that’s going to have to be done by somebody.”

The doctor says his book can help people through difficult decisions.