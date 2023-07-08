Report: More than a dozen deaths traced to intimate partner violence in Minnesota halfway through 2023

At least 13 people have been killed during incidents of intimate partner violence so far this year in Minnesota, according to non-profit Violence Free Minnesota, which has been collecting domestic violence-related data since 1989.

Violence Free Minnesota, on its website, shared the story of 34-year-old Manijeh “Mani” Starren who they consider the 13th homicide victim in a domestic violence case in 2023.

Shortly after, St. Paul Police announced on Friday that the man charged with her murder, 40-year-old Joseph Jorgenson, is now a person of interest in the death of another woman, 33-year-old Fanta Xayavong.

Xayavong hadn’t been seen or heard from since 2021. Details about her disappearance were slim until June 30 when St. Paul Police announced they’d arrested Jorgenson in connection to Starren’s death after her remains were found in a storage unit in Woodbury.

A week later, St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster led another press conference, announcing an update in Xayavong’s case.

“Unfortunately, the second time in a week, I’m here to report that we found a missing person deceased,” Sgt. Ernster began.

Police said a tip led them to a different storage unit in Coon Rapids where they found Xayavong’s remains.

“They reported to us that Fanta was in an abusive relationship. They stated that Fanta was in a relationship with Joseph Jorgensen and they had lost contact with her and they were concerned for her safety,” Ernster said about the tip which came into the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s human trafficking tip line.

“He’s just a person of interest. He has a connection to her as well as Mani did,” Ernster clarified.

As police work to solidify what happened to Xayavong, Violence Free Minnesota spoke up Saturday.

“It’s horrifying,” the non-profit’s communications program manager Joe Shannon said of the news.

Starren’s death marked the 13th murder connected to intimate partner violence, Shannon explained, meaning, “someone is killed due to domestic violence every other week” this year, he said.

That number includes victims killed by current or former partners and bystanders and intervenors, Shannon continued. Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen — who was killed in the line of duty responding to a domestic violence call in April — was included in the statistic.

“I think there’s always things that can be done, and all of these are preventable,” Shannon said. “It doesn’t fall on any one person, obviously, but I think it’s always good to bring up that if you think someone you know or love is suffering from abuse, that, you know, there are resources out there. There are nearly 90 member programs of Violence Free Minnesota, many of which provide direct services to survivors.”

To family and friends concerned for a loved one who may be in an abusive relationship, he advised, “Being a trusting friend to that person and letting them know you’re there and keep reaching out. Don’t tell them what they need to do, ask what you can do to support them.”

“And then if you’re suffering from abuse,” he continued, “know that there are people out there who can help you.”

A St. Paul Police spokesperson on Saturday said “There is no timeline at this point” as to when charges could be filed in relation to Xayavong’s death.

“Investigators will forward the case when they believe they have enough for charges. Right now that hard work is still in progress,” the spokesperson said.

Police also confirmed Jorgensen remained in custody as of Saturday. He’s being held on a $5 million bond for the charges related to Starren’s murder.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, call the Day One Hotline 24/7 at 866.223.1111 or text 612.399.9995. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is also available 24/7 at 800-799-7233. Both resources are entirely confidential.