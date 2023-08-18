Rep. Pete Stauber discusses legal cases against former President Donald Trump

Despite the legal cases against former President Donald Trump, Republicans in Minnesota’s congressional delegation are holding back criticism of Trump.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with 8th District Congressman Pete Stauber on Thursday to get his reaction to the latest indictments filed against Trump as he campaigns for the GOP nomination for president again. Minnesota’s four Republican members of Congress, including Stauber, have been mostly quiet in the aftermath of the indictments.

“My concern is the timing of them, and certain district attorneys actually ran on convicting or charging Donald Trump,” Stauber said.

During the interview, Rep. Stauber was careful not to criticize the former president.

University of Minnesota political science expert Larry Jacobs said that’s not unusual for Republicans across the country, who remember what happened to former Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

“There is the ominous ghost of Liz Cheney that has spooked Republicans all over the country. They do not want to take on Donald Trump,” Jacobs told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Stauber said he’s watching where the Trump cases lead along with the special counsel investigation of Hunter Biden. He also said hasn’t picked a candidate to support yet but says he will support whomever the Republicans nominate at their convention in Milwaukee in August 2024.