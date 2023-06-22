Renaissance Festival approved for 2023 season

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been approved for 2023.

RenFest organizers needed to submit a plan by June 1 that included parking, transit, traffic control and signage, emergency response, a first aid station and a monitoring plan.

The plan was approved on Friday by Scott County staff, said Brad Davis, Planning Manager for the county.

Scott County staff consulted with the city of Shakopee, Louisville Township and MnDOT before granting the approval.

Officials were considering revoking the festival’s permit after nearby residents and businesses complained of traffic backups. County officials say the festival can reach 30,000 visitors on peak capacity days.

