Registration still open for 2024 Goldy’s Run

The University of Minnesota campus will be busy this weekend for Goldy’s Run.

Sunday’s event, which raises money for M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital, is more than 90% full, but there’s still time to sign up.

A 10-mile, 5K and a Kid’s Run will all be held that morning, and they wrap up on the 50-yard line at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The 5K Run and Walk event starts at 8 a.m., while the 10-mile event will begin 20 minutes later.

Meanwhile, Goldy’s Gallop Kids Run events, which are broken up by age groups, will start at Gate E, the corner of Oak Street and University Avenue at 10:30 a.m.

Unofficial race results will start to become available at 12 p.m.

Race participants are asked to arrive between 5:30 and 7 a.m. and to use I-94 to arrive at the stadium. Roads in the area will close at 7 a.m., and parking meters will be enforced.

If you’d like to participate in the event, CLICK HERE to register.