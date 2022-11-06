Red Flag Warning issued for southern, central Minnesota Sunday afternoon includes Twin Cities

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has issued a Red Flag Warning for southern and central parts of the state Sunday afternoon as conditions ideal for wildfires persist.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas says the area at risk includes the Twin Cities.

The DNR warns people to avoid starting fires and check on any recent burning to make sure fires are completely out and not smoldering.

⚠️ Red Flag Warning for central & southern Minnesota today from noon to 6:00 pm.



🚫Don't burn brush and yard debris!



✔️Check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out COLD!



🔥 Follow statewide fire danger and current burning restrictions: https://t.co/MnX2pP5NlZ pic.twitter.com/OSTVn3688x — Minnesota DNR (@mndnr) November 6, 2022

The DNR says strong winds, warm temperatures and minimal humidity levels are ideal conditions for wildfires, and those conditions have been an issue as large portions of the state have been in a drought.

This past week, the National Weather Service warned Minnesotans about high fire risk as counties issued proactive burn bans.

NWS says Sunday’s Red Flag Warning is the sixth the agency has issued in November dating back to 2006. Find safety precautions from NWS in the tweet below.

Strong west winds, low afternoon relative humidity, and dry vegetation will all combine to create dangerous fire weather conditions today. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/qjK7Nay64h — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) November 6, 2022

