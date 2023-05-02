Red Flag Warning issued for most of Minnesota as fire risk increases

Early Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Department of Natural resources said the warning will be in effect from 12-8 p.m. The weather conditions mean fires are able to quickly spread and get out of control.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of the state of Minnesota Tuesday as high winds and dry conditions continue.

Early Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Department of Natural resources said the warning will be in effect from 12-8 p.m. The weather conditions mean fires are able to quickly spread and get out of control.

Nearly every county was listed in the warning – a full list of counties can be found at the bottom of this article.

Anyone who lives in an area listed under a Red Flag Warning shouldn’t burn any materials Tuesday, and the DNR won’t be issuing – or activating – any open burning permits. Campfires also shouldn’t be used in those areas.

The warning comes as snow continues to melt in parts of the state, causing rivers and lakes to rise.

Officials with the DNR are monitoring weather conditions, which can quickly change. CLICK HERE for warning maps issued by the agency.

Counties Listed in Tuesday’s Red Flag Warning