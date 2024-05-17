Records show MPD had wrong house when they broke down door over plastic doll

A plastic baby doll that looked like a real baby in distress is the reason Minneapolis police say they raided a Twin Cities home last spring without a warrant, according to a new lawsuit filed against the officers.

MPD officers went to a home in Brooklyn Center to question two persons of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation. But records obtained by 5 INVESTIGATES now show that the officers weren’t even at the right home.

Ring doorbell footage shows that as soon as they arrived, Sgt. Andrew Schroeder is seen rifling through mail in the mailbox while Sgt. Mark Suchta peers through a window.

“I think that’s a doll but it’s even got a Band-Aid on the finger,” said Suchta, motioning for his partner to take a look. “It’s either a doll or a dead baby.”

The two high-ranking officers called for backup from Brooklyn Center police officers, who arrived and kicked in the door.

Homeowner Yolanda Mays was not home at the time, but her 74-year-old uncle was in the basement.

“Thank God he didn’t have a heart attack,” Mays said in an interview on Friday with 5 INVESTIGATES.

Mays is now suing the officers for unlawful entry, in part for what she says happened after the officers realized it was a doll and not a real baby.

“They continued to search my home. They went into the basement. The door was closed so they had to open a door and go into the basement,” she said.

The officers did not have a warrant, according the lawsuit.

To make matters worse, it appears the MPD officers never meant to go to that house in the first place.

In one police report obtained by 5 INVESTIGATES, Suchta blamed Hennepin County CISA (Criminal Information Sharing and Analysis), saying they “misread the address.” A search warrant filed with the court shows the officers had interest in a house down the street in a homicide investigation.

“I’m upset. I feel violated. Just, like, a ton of emotions,” Mays said.

The Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center police departments said they do not comment on pending litigation.

Police reports show Schroeder — who has a long history of complaints on the force — apparently went into the garage to look for a drill and screws to fix the door they broke but could not find any.

Mays says she had to live in the house with a broken door for months until contractors could come out and fix it. She said Brooklyn Center covered the cost.

“We all have to be held accountable for our actions, period,” she said.