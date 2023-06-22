Recent heat causing strawberries to ripen early

Strawberry season in full swing

Due to recent hot weather, berry fields are quickly turning red as strawberries ripen.

Families visiting berry fields and farms are walking away with trays filled with berries.

Spokespeople from Afton Apple Orchards and Berry Hill Farm in Anoka noted that the berries are ripening much quicker than usual this year and that the heat may have stunted the size of them

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture expects a shorter berry-picking season than usual due to the extreme heat.

“Some of the farms I’ve talked to down in southwest Minnesota, this might be the very last weekend,” said Rachel Wandrei from the Department of Agriculture.

Metro farms note that with the quick ripening, their berry seasons will soon be over — be sure to visit before berries run out!