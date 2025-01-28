Realtors to give update on state housing market

Realtors are expected to discuss the state of Minnesota’s housing market on Tuesday morning.

Organizers say realtors will talk about housing market trends that happened last year and also preview what to expect this year.

As reported last year by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, a report from Minneapolis Area Realtors and St. Paul Area Association of Realtors showed home sales in the Twin Cities in 2023 fell to their lowest level since 2011. That came just two years after sales reached a 20-year high in the area.

A presentation is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity. Check back for a stream and for updates from Richard Reeve during this evening’s newscasts.

