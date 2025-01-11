Realtor helping people relocate to Minnesota with many cases due to natural disaster, climate issues

As devastation continues to unfold in southern California, thousands of people and families will be forced to make a decision: rebuild or find a new place to call home.

For Minnesota realtor Mary Schumann, after moving across the country herself, she’s made it her expertise to help people relocate.

While it’s too early to tell if she’ll help families find a new home because of the fires burning right now near Los Angeles, she’s in talks with other Californians about making the move. In fact, she tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS natural disasters and climate impacts have been big reasons her clients find new homes.

“From California, it’s going to be the worry of the fires, which we’ve seen recently,” Schumann said.

Adding about people from other parts of the country, “People that I work with in other states, like Florida and Texas, [they’re] experiencing the same thing as far as climate is concerned, where they feel that it’s basically unlivable there for many months out of the year.”

Right now, Schumann says most of her clients are from the south — specifically Texas with many people worried about the state’s power grid that’s failed in extreme weather for the region.

One of her clients, Erin Proctor, now lives in the metro after calling southern California home for most of her life.

“It’s been just heartbreaking,” Proctor said about watching the disaster roll on in her home state.

“I do [have a] few handfuls of friends who are still waiting to hear if they have a home to come back to, and I’ve just had a stomachache, like consistently, the last couple days,” she adds. “My sister had to evacuate, and they were able to come back home.”

The wildfires were the main reason for moving — affordability was a big factor — and the number of apocalyptic events made their decision a bit easier to make.

“I hate to make any kind of light of it, but you know, my husband and I are looking at each other going, ‘See, good idea that we got out because it’s not getting better in that regard,'” she added of the wildfires.

Now, the Proctors will keep loved ones close to their hearts while feeling fortunate about their new home.

“A lot of people have lost everything, hopefully they’ll be able to rebuild.”

Click here for Hubbard Broadcasting’s state-wide effort to raise funds for the victims of wildfires in Los Angeles.