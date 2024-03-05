Ramsey County places $2 billion price tag on West 7th streetcar line plan

A Ramsey County plan could see streetcars return to St. Paul streets.

Right now there are three options for a proposal to better connect West Seventh Street with Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Mall of America.

Two of those options are for streetcars, and each has a preliminary cost estimate of over $2 billion. The third option is a bus rapid transit line with an estimated cost of $121 million.

The Riverview Corridor project would run from Union Depot in downtown St. Paul and down West Seventh before continuing on existing Blue Line light rail tracks to get to MSP Airport and Mall of America.

Ramsey County Commissioner Rafael Ortega told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS if one of the streetcar options is chosen, it will mean a complete reconstruction of West Seventh.

“When we’re talking about rail, we’re talking about a full reconstruction of West Seventh,” Ortega said. “With the bus, you’re talking about nothing going to the street.”

Ortega said the streetcar options also include a new Highway 5 bridge over the Mississippi River.

“That new bridge would include and incorporate pedestrian and bicycle lanes on top,” Ortega said.

The next step is community engagement and the timeline for the project has groundbreaking scheduled for 2029 and completion in 2033.

Ortega said half the cost would be paid by Ramsey County and the other half would come from the federal government.