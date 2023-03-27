Ramsey County exploring options for Metro Transit Purple Line

Ramsey County is taking another look at the Metro Transit Purple Line and exploring a new bus route.

Officials are considering running the bus route through White Bear Avenue in Maplewood instead of Bruce Vento Trail.

This purple line bus route has been in the works for about five years, and some residents are ready to see it come to life.

Chelsea DeArmond is looking forward to the day she can ditch her car and catch a bus in St. Paul instead.

“I’m excited about transit opportunities, whether it’s biking or bus. I’m glad to see more of that,” said DeArmond, a St. Paul resident.

Part of being car-free for DeArmond is walking on the Bruce Vento Trail. Late last year, officials proposed redesigning the trail for the Metro Transit Purple Line bus route.

Ramsey County board members said White Bear Avenue is the better option.

“We desperately needed more transit, and this does it, so this is a win for everybody, quite frankly,” said Trista MatasCastillo, chair of the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners. “I’m keeping the goal in mind, and the goal is to get reliable transit to our communities that need it the most.”

Ramsey County is leading the project along with the Metropolitan Council.

Officials said ridership is higher along White Bear Avenue, making it the best option to reach more people.

“We’ve taken a look at this and heard from community engagement. We really have an opportunity to do this even better,” MatasCastillo said.

But not everyone is on board; some are concerned about safety.

“I’ve heard a lot about people worrying about who the bus will bring to our neighborhoods … That’s not a concern that I share,” DeArmond said.

She said some neighbors are not in support of the Purple Route because of the construction process that may disrupt traffic.

But DeArmond believes the end result will be worth it.

“I understand the resistance to it. At the same time, I also understand the need for transit, and I’m very supportive of that,” she said.

This idea will be proposed at the Maplewood City Council meeting this week, and more community engagement sessions will follow.