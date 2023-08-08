Ramsey County Attorney: Teen arrested for 12-year-old’s death to be released without charges

Ramsey County officials say a 14-year-old who has been in police custody since the fatal weekend shooting of his 12-year-old brother will be released due to a lack of evidence supporting criminal charges.

According to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, the case has been returned to St. Paul police for further investigation of the shooting, which happened last Saturday.

Twelve-year-old Markee Jones was killed after family members say the gun was fired while he and his brother were playing. According to the family, someone they know placed a gun inside their home without their knowledge.

The 14-year-old was taken to the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of manslaughter, but family members were asking for the teen to be released.

Early Tuesday afternoon, the attorney’s office said there isn’t currently enough evidence to proceed with a charging determination. A spokesperson says charges could be filed at a later time if additional details become available during the investigation.

RELATED: ‘This should’ve never happened’: St. Paul family calls for answers after accidental shooting of 12-year-old boy

RELATED: Family of 12-year-old boy killed in St. Paul holds vigil, mourns loss of a bright future