Ramadan, Passover and Easter: Sunday sees rare triple holiday

For the second year in a row, Ramadan, Passover and Easter Sunday are occurring on the same weekend, which only happens about every 30 years.

On Sunday, Christians at the St. Paul Basilica celebrated Easter. The holiday commemorates the resurrection of Jesus three days after his death by crucifixion and it’s the joyful ending to a period of fasting known as Lent.

The weekend also marked a major holiday for the Jewish faith known as Passover. It commemorates the Israelites escape from slavery in Egypt. The seven-day holiday includes large meals, special prayer services and taking some time off from work.

At the same time, Muslims are observing Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Ramadan represents a holy month of fasting, spiritual renewal and charity. It beings 10 to 12 days earlier each year, which is why it’s rare that it lands on the same weekend as Passover and Easter, which typically share the weekend.

The culmination of these three different faiths is sparking conversations about different religion, culture and acceptance in the diverse community of the metro.

“It’s important we co-exist, to work together, to bring peace to our neighborhoods. Also, every Ramadan, what we do is we invite all of our neighbors for Iftar night. Our neighbors can participate with us in breaking fast with us or opening fast with us, since we’re fasting all day. Our neighbors will usually come and find out more about our religion or our fasting and different things,” said Kassim Busuri, executive director of MN Dawah Institute.

Unlike Easter Sunday, Passover is a week long and ends this Thursday while Ramadan is a month long and ends April 20.