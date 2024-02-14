Rain, snow to hit metro area early Valentine’s Day afternoon, snow to continue into the evening

Jonathan says Valentine's Day rain and snow, cooler temps headed our way

Meteorologists say a rain and snow mix will hit the Twin Cities metro area on Valentine’s Day afternoon, around the time many schools will dismiss classes for the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the counties including and surrounding the metro area. CLICK HERE to read more about the advisory, which is in effect through 3 a.m. Thursday.

Forecasts show the storm system will begin as rain, moving into the Metro around 2 p.m. before mixing with snow around 4 p.m. Some schools decided to close early in western Minnesota. You can find a list of current early closings by CLICKING HERE.

Temperatures are then expected to drop to the low 30s by 6 p.m. after temperatures hovered around 40 degrees earlier in the day. You can find current statewide temperatures by CLICKING HERE.

Heavier snowfall is then forecasted to take over until it tapers off around 9 p.m. with flurries continuing overnight after 1 a.m.

About 1-3″ of snow is expected by the end of the system, with some amounts in Scott and Dakota Counties reaching 3-4″.

This is Frontogenesis around 5,000 feet up. What does this mean? The forcing is present for heavy banding of snow from western Minnesota and due east into the Twin Cities metro.



The stage is being set for it to snow HARD at times tonight. It'll overcome a warm ground. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/gR1HvEuSBn — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) February 14, 2024 Rain moves into MSP by 2pm then Mixes with Snow by 4pm & changing to all Snow after 5pm with temps falling Below Freezing after 6pm making for Slick Roads this evening. Snow could be Heavy between 6pm & 8pm then tapers to Flurries by 2am Thu. 1”-3” for MSP with 4” in spots. @KSTP pic.twitter.com/b4qVAFCMlp — Jonathan Yuhas (@JYuhasKSTP) February 14, 2024 Just an estimate of the snow expect this evening thru midnight today/Thursday. 1" to 3" metro, lower amounts north, with 4" possible in spots across the south metro area.Done by midnight. Anything >2.7" will be the BIGGEST storm of the 'winter' for most (2.7" fell Oct 30th-31st) pic.twitter.com/kdGjimnipK — Ken Barlow ⚡️⚡️ (@kbarlowkstp) February 14, 2024

CLICK HERE for an interactive radar and HERE for a list of cities with snow emergencies in effect.

Lower temperatures and wind gusts are expected to leave slick spots on the roads Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

An interactive traffic map showing current road conditions can be found below.

CLICK HERE to send in your winter weather photos and/or video to share with KSTP-TV.