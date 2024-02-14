Rain, snow to hit metro area early Valentine’s Day afternoon, snow to continue into the evening
Meteorologists say a rain and snow mix will hit the Twin Cities metro area on Valentine’s Day afternoon, around the time many schools will dismiss classes for the day.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the counties including and surrounding the metro area. CLICK HERE to read more about the advisory, which is in effect through 3 a.m. Thursday.
Forecasts show the storm system will begin as rain, moving into the Metro around 2 p.m. before mixing with snow around 4 p.m. Some schools decided to close early in western Minnesota. You can find a list of current early closings by CLICKING HERE.
Temperatures are then expected to drop to the low 30s by 6 p.m. after temperatures hovered around 40 degrees earlier in the day. You can find current statewide temperatures by CLICKING HERE.
Heavier snowfall is then forecasted to take over until it tapers off around 9 p.m. with flurries continuing overnight after 1 a.m.
About 1-3″ of snow is expected by the end of the system, with some amounts in Scott and Dakota Counties reaching 3-4″.
CLICK HERE for an interactive radar and HERE for a list of cities with snow emergencies in effect.
Lower temperatures and wind gusts are expected to leave slick spots on the roads Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.
An interactive traffic map showing current road conditions can be found below.
CLICK HERE to send in your winter weather photos and/or video to share with KSTP-TV.