Rain, snow and windy conditions expected the next two days as another storm system arrives

We're tracking a system that will bring blizzard-like conditions to parts of northwestern Minnesota!

After last weekend’s snowfall, the Twin Cities is forecasted to see more precipitation starting Tuesday morning.

The rain may begin as flurries and develop into a thunderstorm, according to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS meteorologist Ken Barlow.

The storm’s end by Wednesday afternoon may leave a half-inch of snow on the ground.

Wind speeds are also expected to pick up, with up to 50 mph gusts on Tuesday and Wednesday. CLICK HERE to track wind speed in your area.

Not much snow in the Twin Cities with this next storm. A thin stripe of ice is possible from Morris to Brainerd to Duluth (power outages possible!)



Look at those wind gusts up to 50 mph Wednesday PM!



Find out what they do to our temps in my forecast: https://t.co/B163hl4srh pic.twitter.com/UoxNdt71MF — Matt Serwe (@SerweWX) April 3, 2023

Barlow also said Northwestern Minnesota will likely experience blizzard conditions starting later in the day Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday. Use 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ interactive radar to track the storm in your area.

Just get thru the next few days folks!

Even warmer weather is likely by the middle and end of next week…with our first 70 possible!#kstp pic.twitter.com/t02hrFA8Rv — Ken Barlow (@kbarlowkstp) April 4, 2023

Multiple schools in Northern Minnesota have cancellations or late starts. Visit the school alert page for a complete list of cancellations.

For updates on changing road conditions throughout the storm, visit our traffic news page or use the map below.