Questions raised over Minnesota state senator’s role in securing funding for company

A Minnesota state senator is facing questions about possible conflict of interest concerns regarding funding for a company approved last year.

In 2023, Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, authored a bill in the Human Services Committee — a committee he chairs — seeking $3 million for a company called Pathfinders Solutions.

Hoffman started a nonprofit in 2021 that helped people dealing with addiction called Begin Anew. The vice chair of the Begin Anew board of directors is Joe Morris, who is also the co-founder of Pathfinder Solutions.

The bill ultimately passed through Hoffman’s committee and received final approval in an omnibus bill. It was signed by Gov. Tim Walz in May 2023, which meant Pathfinder Solutions — Morris’ company — received the $3 million.

Hamline University professor David Schultz told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Hoffman’s role in securing the funding raises questions.

“It certainly raises a lot of red flags about conflict of interest,” said Schultz. “And, you’ve authored legislation that benefits somebody with whom you have a close financial or a close business relationship with.”

In an email sent to KSTP, the current executive director of Begin Anew showed Hoffman resigned from Begin Anew in November 2022. However, the current registration for Begin Anew with the Minnesota Secretary of State showed Hoffman is still listed as the nonprofit’s business agent.

That legal designation, according to Schultz, is important in the eyes of the law and courts.

“And, unless you’ve taken affirmative steps to change it, according to the Secretary of State, according to the laws of Minnesota, you’re still part of that organization,” said Schultz. “Declaring the possible conflict when the bill was introduced in his committee would have been the best thing Senator Hoffman could have done.”

KSTP asked Hoffman about the questions being raised and said, “I haven’t been part of that organization since (2022).”

Hoffman also said his name should not be listed with the Secretary of State.

“Well, that’s just another oversight,” said Hoffman.

KSTP asked Hoffman if he declared the potential conflict but he has not yet responded to that direct question.