Pursuit in Bemidji leads to fatal motorcycle crash

A pursuit late Tuesday night in Bemidji Township ended in a fatal motorcycle crash, according to a news release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy saw a group of motorcyclists turn west onto Carr Lake Road SW from Washington Avenue South. The motorcyclists accelerated and quickly exceeded 70 mph in the 55 mph zone.

The deputy tried to perform a traffic stop and pursued the motorcyclists northbound on Jefferson Avenue SW, at which point only one motorcycle was still visible. At the Highway 2 overpass of Jefferson Avenue, another deputy saw the motorcyclist driving over 100 mph, according to officials.

The deputy lost sight of the motorcyclist near the Jefferson Avenue and Division Street roundabout.

A motorcycle that had crashed was found north of the roundabout shortly after, authorities said. The driver was found nearby. First responders gave the 19-year-old, identified as Tristan Channing Secor, first aid and requested a medical helicopter, but the helicopter wasn’t able to respond due to weather conditions, according to officials.

Secor was brought to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

State Patrol, Bemidji Police Department and Ambulance Services assisted in responding to the crash.