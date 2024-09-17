Purple Auction with many rock and roll greats to benefit Edina Rotary Foundation

A new online auction has signed memorabilia by some of the biggest names in rock and roll.

The Purple Auction benefits the Edina Rotary Foundation. It includes items signed by Steve Miller, Mick Fleetwood, Shelia E, and many others.

St. Paul Peterson organized the auction. Peterson played with Prince as a member of The Time.

“I’m just blown away by the generosity of others and the willingness of people to do good,” Peterson said. “I expected everyone to go, no, I’m not going to do that, everyone said yes.”

The auction runs through Saturday, September 26th.

CLICK HERE to see the items up for bid.