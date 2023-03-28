Prosecutors rest case in Lazzaro trial

Prosecutors have rested their case in the trial of Anton “Tony” Lazzaro.

The sex trafficking trial continued Tuesday, and federal prosecutors were expected to wrap up their case around midday. They did shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Prosecutors are expected to rest their case in the Tony Lazzaro sex trafficking trial today. On Monday, the jurors heard from three more women who said Lazzaro paid them for sex.



UPDATE: The government has rested its case in the sex trafficking trial of Anton "Tony" Lazzaro @KSTP — Kirsten Swanson (@KirstenKSTP) March 28, 2023

Over the last four days, the jury heard testimony from all five teenage girls who said Lazzaro paid them for sex.

All of the victims described similar details of going to Lazzaro’s condo in downtown Minneapolis where they would receive large amounts of money after having sex with Lazzaro.

Prosecutors showed videos of the teens drinking and showing the money that they said Lazzaro gave them.

Lazzaro is a former GOP donor and strategist who was indicted for sex trafficking of minors and obstructions in 2021.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defense will now present its side, and it’s unclear if Lazzaro will testify himself.