Promoter who worked with Gordon Lightfoot for over 5 decades reflects on folk singer’s legacy

A Twin Cities promoter is mourning the loss of folk singer Gordon Lightfoot.

For more than 50 years, Fred Krohn of Minneapolis worked with Lightfoot, who died Monday at the age of 84.

Krohn says Lightfoot was a great guy who was always looking for his next song.

“We would sit in his dressing room,” Krohn said. “He would have a tablet and pen, and it would be lyric after lyric, and finally find something he thought worked.”

Krohn will always remember Lightfoot for his friendship and music.

“History will show that he’s the finest singer-songwriter this era has produced. Even Bob Dylan, who would definitely have that crown otherwise, has said that his songwriting is magnificent,” Krohn said.