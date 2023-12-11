Prime minister of the Bahamas visits College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University

For the first time in its long history, a head of government is visiting the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University.

Prime Minister Phillip Davis of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas gave a speech on climate change Monday night.

The prime minister spent all of Monday on campus and said he hopes to bring attention to the issue facing the world.

“Climate change the crisis the world faces,” Davis said. “We have not been kind to our Earth.”

The prime minister calls Minnesota a progressive and welcoming state.

Davis loves baseball and is a big fan of Kirby Puckett and Rod Carew.