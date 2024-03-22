Prevalence of dementia, cost of care rises alongside massive industry workforce shortage, annual report says

As the aging population grows and diagnostic tools improve, the number of people in the U.S. living with dementia continues to rise, and so does the cost to families navigating their care.

That’s from the newly released 2024 Facts and Figures Report from the Alzheimer’s Association. The annual statistical report from the nonprofit keeps a pulse on the disease from year to year.

Lisa Groon, a senior health systems director for the Alzheimer’s Association, lost her mother to the disease a couple of years ago. Groon was a caretaker for her and, these days, she supports her dad, who is in the early stages of dementia.

As a caregiver, she knows all too well the money and time often spent trying to navigate a rather jumbled system of care.

“When I looked back at my notes, I, one day, made about 50 phone calls, specifically coordinating my mom’s driving assessment,” she said.

It was a critical assessment for her and for her safety, “But no one could connect me to who actually provided that service … and that was one of the most pivotal times in my mom’s experience with Alzheimer’s disease, and we kind of had to go at it alone,” Groon continued.

According to a 2024 report, the lifetime cost of care for someone with dementia is estimated to be nearly $400,000, the majority of which is covered by family caregivers.

The report also projected Americans will spend $15 million more on care this year than they did in 2023, which is a significant increase, Groon said.

The Alzheimer’s Association also predicts a workforce shortage of 1 million direct care workers by 2031. According to the report, that’s a need for more new workers than in any other single occupation in the U.S. — which means that more people could find themselves in a situation like Groon’s, where they are the primary care manager for their loved ones.

The report finding was not a surprise to Mayo Clinic Geriatrician and Internist Dr. Ericka Tung.

“This critical workforce shortage is a public health concern,” she reacted.

To combat the growing need and cost, one thing that the Alzheimer’s Association recommended — and Tung said Mayo Clinic has already implemented — is care navigators.

As Tung explained, a care navigator is essentially a central person, like a nurse for Mayo Clinic, who comes in at dementia diagnosis to build — and then continue to manage — a care plan ideally, for the lifetime of care.

“It takes some of the pressure off of the care partner and the person living with dementia, it makes them realize that they’re not alone in on this journey,” Tung shared.

If you or someone you know is struggling to navigate care, the Alzheimer’s Association has a 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.