President’s Day: What’s open and what’s closed

Most government buildings and banks are closed in recognition of President’s Day on Monday, Feb. 19.

President’s Day, the federal holiday that began as recognizing the birthday of George Washington, the first president of the United States, lands on the third Monday of every February. It then evolved to also mark the birthday of 16th President Abraham Lincoln.

Government buildings, including courts, driver services, libraries, county and city offices and most schools are closed in Minnesota. However, some courts in Wisconsin are open.

Post offices across the nation are closed, so mail won’t be delivered.

Banks and the U.S. stock market are closed.

Trash services in the metro area will run as scheduled.

Public transit will also run as normal.

Retail and most outlet stores will remain open unless noted otherwise.