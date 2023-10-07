President, partner of SiebenCarey law firm arrested on suspicion of DWI, hitting construction worker

The president and managing partner of a Minneapolis law firm was arrested on Friday night after allegedly hitting a construction worker while driving under the influence and leaving the scene.

An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol said James Patrick Carey, 64, of Edina, was driving northbound in a construction zone on Interstate 35 when he struck a construction worker in the right shoulder.

The report added that Carey did not stop after hitting the worker, but was later arrested and taken into custody on Interstate 35 near Moose Lake.

Alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash, officials say.

The SiebenCarey law firm– which was established in 1952– is based in Minneapolis, with offices in Duluth and Lakeville. The website for the law firm says the firm specializes in personal injury cases and worker’s compensation.

Carey was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree driving while impaired and traffic collision in which the driver failed to stop, according to the inmate roster for Pine County.

The 27-year-old construction worker was brought to Essentia Health-Sandstone with non-life-threatening injuries.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the SiebenCarey law firm for a comment.