Preparations underway for the St. Paul Winter Carnival

Preparations are underway in St. Paul for this year’s Winter Carnival, which starts on Thursday.

With temperatures warming up this week, pushing close to 40 degrees, event officials are closely watching the weather.

They’re putting a large heated tent in Rice Park where concerts and other events will be held.

Attendance was down last year due to the bitter cold but now they’re hoping warmer temperatures this year will bring in big crowds.

“Last year was a polar vortex nine out of the ten days,” Lisa Jacobson with the St Paul Winter Carnival said. “We barely paid our bills. We might start a contest or something in that heated chalet if anybody wants to wear shorts and flip-flops, we’re going to be open to it. Bring it on.”

Officials say if temperatures stay below freezing at night, it shouldn’t have a major impact on the ice sculptures.