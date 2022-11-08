Powerball drawing delay caused by Minnesota sales processing verification system

The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed the delay for the record-setting Powerball jackpot drawing was caused by Minnesota’s system.

According to the Minnesota Lottery, the state’s sales verification system caused a processing delay Monday.

Minnesota Lottery says the delay necessary “to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately,” and that the integrity of the process was never compromised.

As previously reported, the drawing for a $2.04 billion jackpot was instead held just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday, but the prize was increased to $2.04 billion Tuesday morning after updated calculations.

The winning numbers were the white balls of 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the red Powerball was 10.

One jackpot winner was drawn in California, according to lottery officials.

Minnesota saw several big winning tickets, including two $50,000 tickets and two $25,000 tickets, according to the Minnesota State Lottery. The $50,000 tickets were drawn at a Kwik Trip in Apple Valley and a Holiday Stationstore in Plymouth, the $25,000 tickets were both drawn at SFP Liquors in St. Cloud.