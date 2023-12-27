Post-holiday travel rush continues Wednesday

Roughly 40,000 people are expected to go through security at MSP on Wednesday.

While some parts of the Midwest are dealing with major travel problems, those at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) aren’t dealing with as many issues.

More than 40,000 people are expected to pass through security at MSP on Wednesday, which is the peak travel day after the Christmas holiday.

Overall, folks 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS caught up with on Wednesday say this has been one of the easiest travel years they’ve ever had.

“It was a little nerve-wracking getting here, but everything shaked out smooth. I was shocked at how smooth everything went,” said Deirdre Tschanz, who was traveling to Tampa, Florida.

During the last 24 hours, there have only been 14 canceled flights and roughly 100 delays going in and out of the airport, according to Flight Aware, which also shows there have been less than 200 flight cancellations nationally.

On Monday, Mother Nature bore down with ice storms and blizzards across much of the Midwest, with more than 100 cancellations and more than 900 delays for Southwest Airlines alone, which was about a quarter of the airline’s total flights that day, but less than a dozen of those flights impacted travel at MSP.

If you're going to pick someone up at MSP, remember, there is now a second waiting lot on Post Road. If you're looking for a rideshare, that's now on ground level.