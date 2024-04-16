Portrait project for abuse survivors brings healing, raises awareness

Jeannine Pohl is a photographer and a survivor of child abuse. She’s combining those two identities into one project.

“I hope it’s a conversation starter,” she said.

It’s called “Thank You For Telling Me That,” and it highlights child abuse survivors who have agreed to publicly share their story and their portrait.

Pohl says it’s been a way for her to take control of her story through art.

“What that means to me in healing is being a voice and not letting it be a secret … and really bringing a light on it,” she said.

Christy Shannon, the new CEO of CornerHouse, says projects like this raise much-needed awareness. For 35 years, CornerHouse in Minneapolis has worked to provide services to children and families who have been impacted by child abuse.

Shannon says she hopes to expand supportive services like mental health programs and prevention education.

“Every person we touch in the community is more of a light that shines on it and brings more people forward,” Shannon said.

As many as 1,500 Minnesota families receive services from CornerHouse every year. One of CornerHouse’s biggest fundraisers of the year is Cheers for Children this Thursday at the Hutton House on Medicine Lake. All proceeds will benefit CornerHouse’s abuse response, advocacy and healing services.