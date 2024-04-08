Police searching for missing child in Stillwater

Authorities in Stillwater are searching for a boy who went missing Monday.

Stillwater Police said at around 5 p.m. that officers and fire crews were searching the 300 block of Birchwood Drive for a vulnerable 12-year-old named Alex who was last seen in the area.

He’s described as being about 5-foot-1 and was last seen wearing a black camoflague North Face jacket, dark blue jeans and bright green tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call dispatchers at 651-439-9381 or 911.