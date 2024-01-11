Police not notified of fentanyl incident at Minneapolis South High School

An internal security report obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS showed a student was discovered using fentanyl inside a bathroom at Minneapolis South High School on Nov. 15, but police say there is no record of that incident being reported.

Under state law, mandatory reporters, including educators, are required to report incidents of maltreatment of a child — which one legal expert told KSTP would include illegal use of narcotics.

Additionally, Minneapolis Public Schools policy states, “Law enforcement officers may be called to the school if the principal or site administrator has reason to believe that a crime has been committed on school grounds or there is a significant safety concern.”

One South High School employee, whose identity KSTP protected, said there are more incidents other than just the November case.

“Yes, without question yes,” said the employee.

Since the beginning of the school year, a spokesperson with MPD told KSTP there are no records of reported fentanyl use at South High School.

The South High employee told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS there should be a report of that incident filed with the administration at MPS.

“Kids tell their teachers thinking they’re doing the right thing, or kids tell their admin, or kids tell their dean and then teachers sometimes go up the chain to try to make sure that it gets reported and it dies,” said the employee. “Without question, yes, it should exist absolutely.”

Tuesday, MPS declined an interview request, but issued a statement that said, in part:

“Incident Reports are internal documents and we want to respect student privacy…MPS like so many other institutions is unfortunately witnessing the impact of fentanyl…this year we budgeted for two additional drug and alcohol counselors in order to help support our students and their families…”