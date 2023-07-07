Police: Northern Minnesota man who died in freezer intentionally went inside

A northern Minnesota man who was found dead in a chest freezer last month apparently went inside the freezer to hide from police.

An update from Gilbert police Friday says an autopsy determined Brandon Lee Buschman, of Babbitt, didn’t have any injuries. His body was found inside a chest freezer in a Biwabik home on June 26.

Police say investigators talked with several people, who said Buschman was last seen running from upstairs in the home due to a possible police presence in the area, as he had an outstanding warrant.

Evidence indicates he went inside the freezer on his own accord, police said. However, the freezer was old and didn’t have any ability to be opened from inside, preventing him from getting out.

Police noted there haven’t been any utilities connected at the home since April 2022 and the freezer wasn’t on.

Investigators are still trying to figure out when Buschman was last seen alive.