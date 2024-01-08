Police investigating suspicious death in Minneapolis

Officials are investigating a suspicious death that took place in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon.

At around 1:20 p.m., Minneapolis police responded to reports of a dead body in the garage of an unoccupied home on the 700 block of North 30th Avenue.

According to authorities, officers found a man’s body in a garbage bin.

Investigators are working to figure out the circumstances of the man’s death. No arrests have been made as of this writing.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man’s name and cause of death at a later time.