Boy, 11, being treated for life-threatening injuries after crash involving stolen Hyundai in Minneapolis

An 11-year-old boy believed to be a passenger in a stolen Hyundai was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries after a crash just before 11 p.m. Sunday in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police said their officers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash near the intersection of 42nd and Penn Avenues North.

Investigators believe the stolen Hyundai was “traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and struck a pole, a tree, a sign, a fence, the occupied passenger vehicle, another pole and a streetlight.”

The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle was evaluated for apparent minor injuries, police say.

Police are investigating who else was inside the stolen Hyundai at the time of the crash.