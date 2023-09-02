Police investigating Northeast Minneapolis shooting death, vehicle fire, attempted auto theft as related

Minneapolis police are investigating three incidents that occurred shortly after 1 a.m. in Northeast Minneapolis on Saturday as related, beginning with a man being fatally shot on Main Street NE.

Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound in the street in front of senior living facility Catholic Eldercare around 1:10 a.m., according to spokesperson Adam Kennedy.

Kennedy wouldn’t confirm anything more about who the victim was. An earlier press release stated the man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.

“As a faith-based organization, our thoughts and prayers go out to the deceased and their family,” said Kari Logan, who handles public relations for Catholic Eldercare.

The facility “is not connected to the shooting in any way, other than it occurred in close proximity to our building,” Logan continued. “Our buildings are secure, and no harm came to anyone inside them.”

According to the police press release on Saturday morning, shortly after officers learned of the shooting, they found an abandoned vehicle on fire about 10 blocks away, near the intersection of 18th Avenue NE and California Street NE.

The remnants were apparently still visible in front of a fenced lumber warehouse on Saturday afternoon. Kever Salgado Guzman, 12, and his family live next door.

“I think I woke up at like 1:34 in the morning,” Salgado Guzman said.

“I was in bed and like, I was about to get up to use a bathroom, and I see out the window, a whole bunch of firefighters and all that,” he recalled. “And then I ducked down to see in the window, and I see a huge fire.”

Across the street, neighbor Patrick Horan caught the aftermath.

“Lights were flashing in my room, and I got up and there was a tow truck and one cop, and they were towing a totally burnt vehicle away,” he said.

Around the same time that scene was active, according to police, an attempted auto theft was also reported about 5 blocks from the vehicle fire at the intersection of 17th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE.

Kennedy wouldn’t confirm whether, beyond proximity and timing, other evidence led police to investigate the shooting death, abandoned vehicle fire and attempted auto theft as related.

The press release read, “It is unknown if the incidents are related, but are being treated as such at this time.”