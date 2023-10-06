Police investigating homicide in St. Paul’s Union Park neighborhood

Police are investigating a homicide that left a person dead Friday morning in St. Paul’s Union Park neighborhood.

It happened along Iglehart Avenue near North Asbury Street, a block from Snelling Avenue.

St. Paul police say officers detained a suspect for questioning but no other details have been announced at this time. Police are expected to provide more information Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will update it as more information becomes available.