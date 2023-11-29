Police investigating fatal shooting in Minneapolis’ Phillips West neighborhood

Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday in the Phillips West neighborhood.

First responders were called to the 3000 block of 4th Avenue South around 9 a.m. on a report of a person down, police said.

An unidentified adult was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

Dave Hawn, president and CEO of Urban Ventures, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that programming was canceled on Wednesday in the buildings south of Lake Street due to the buildings’ proximity to the scene. Programming should return to normal on Thursday.

There have been no arrests, according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the deceased and their exact cause of death.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online here.