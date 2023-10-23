Police investigating after stabbing leaves 1 man injured in Minneapolis

One man was injured in a stabbing in Minneapolis on Sunday, according to the police department.

At around 4:28 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing in an apartment unit at 400 Marquette Avenue, where they found a man in his 20s with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

According to authorities, the man was brought to HCMC for his injuries.

Preliminary information suggests that a verbal altercation led to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made as MPD is investigating.