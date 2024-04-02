Police investigate fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Union Park neighborhood
St. Paul police say they’re investigating a homicide Monday night in the city’s Union Park neighborhood.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, at least one person was shot and killed near the intersection of Marshall Avenue and Prior Street.
Officials are expected to share more details during a media briefing later in the night.
