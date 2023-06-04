Police ask for help identifying girl hit by car while riding bike in Coon Rapids

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a young girl who is in the hospital after she was hit by a car while riding a bicycle Sunday in Coon Rapids.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was struck shortly after noon at the intersection of East River Road Northwest and Foley Boulevard. She was brought to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office described the girl as being between 8 and 12 years old, weighing 88 pounds with long curly brown hair. She is believed to be of Latino or African American descent.

She was riding a light blue mountain bike with a yellow front fork and was wearing a purple and blue tie-dye bathing suit, pink pajama pants, a black T-shirt, pastel flip-flops and a plastic headband with decorative flowers.

Anyone with information on the girl’s identity is asked to call the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212.

The driver involved in the crash is cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.