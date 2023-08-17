Police ask for community’s help in finding 6-month-old boy who may be endangered

St. Paul police are asking for help finding a baby who is possibly in danger.

My’air was last seen on Monday. He is six months old, and was allegedly taken by his mother’s former boyfriend, identified as Nichlis Kruse.

According to police, Kruse sent a threatening message to My’Air’s mother on Wednesday night, and they’re worried about the baby’s safety.

If you have any information about their location, you’re asked to call St. Paul police at 651-291-1111, or 911.

Kruse was last seen driving a black 2010 Chevy Tahoe with MN license plate HGK499. Kruse and a similar Tahoe are pictured here as well. pic.twitter.com/zNx10brn1t — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) August 17, 2023