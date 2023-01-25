Police: 6-year-old’s ‘lower extremities’ run over by school bus in Brooklyn Park

A 6-year-old boy is being treated for injuries suffered in a hit-and-run by a school bus Wednesday afternoon, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Police say officers went to the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing North just after 3 p.m. and found a child whose “lower extremities” — a term usually referencing body parts from the hip down — had been run over by a bus.

Authorities have not provided more specific details about the child’s injuries but say they are not life-threatening.

Early information indicates the driver of a bus belonging to Student Safe LLC dropped the child off in the Edinburgh Golf Course parking lot, ran over some portion of the lower half of the child, then left the area.

Police say the child was supposed to walk to a nearby home after getting off the bus. There were more children on the bus at the time of the incident, although police did not say how many.

As of posting, officers have spoken with the driver, who was reported as saying they did not know they had hit the child.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating with Brooklyn Park police.

