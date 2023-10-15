Police: 4 people wounded by gunfire after drive-by shooting in North Loop

Two males and two females wounded by gunfire just after midnight Sunday will survive, according to a report from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

Police say they responded at about 12:11 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of North 3rd Avenue.

Investigators believe the four people were shot outside of a music venue and that the shots were fired from a vehicle.

MPD said there have been no arrests, and the shooting is still being investigated.