Plans unveiled for sports entertainment district in Blaine

Blaine is unveiling plans for a new sports entertainment district that will include things like a hotel, food hall, and golf concept.

It would be located right next to the National Sports Center in an area near 105th Avenue, Nassau Street, and Radisson Road.

Blaine city officials say this is a generational project.

“Over the last 20 years the city has identified the need to redevelop an area next to the Sports Center,” said Erik Thorvig, Blaine community development director.

The National Sports Center is an international attraction that draws about 4.2 million people every year.

“About 40% or so are coming from outside the market, whether that’s another state or another country,” said Sara Soli, the National Sports Center’s chief marketing and communications officer.

Soli says there is one problem for all the guests who visit them.

“Having so many guests here on our campus, we’re always looking for more activities for them to enjoy nearby between games, and honestly there hasn’t been a huge offering here in Blaine,” Soli said.

That could soon change with a new sports entertainment district complete with hotels, a food hall, restaurants, housing, an event stadium, a golf concept and pickleball.

“It’s going to be a great mixed-use district where you can live, work, and play,” Thorvig said.

Thorvig says they’ve been acquiring land for the last decade and are thrilled to offer this to the people of Blaine, too.

“Residents want a downtown in Blaine or someplace they can go and do a lot of different activities,” Thorvig said.

He says the investment will exceed $500 million and will use public financing options other than general fund city tax dollars.

“This is for our residents, and this should be something they’re excited about,” Thorvig said.

“I think it’s a great compliment,” Soli said. “We’re really excited about some of the new projects coming.”

Whether you play here or live here, a vision 20 years in the making is one step closer to reality as Thorvig says the developer could break ground in late 2024.

The city of Blaine is hosting two open houses for the public to learn more about the project, one on May 1 and the other on May 22.