Plans underway to make Lyndale Avenue South safer for pedestrians

A busy corridor in Minneapolis known for crashes and heavy traffic will look different in the coming years after a reconstruction project.

The Lyndale Avenue South reconstruction project is now welcoming feedback from the public to make safety changes to the roads.

“It’s super busy and I would say kind of hectic,” said Jason Sprayberry, a driver and biker.

From the cars on the street to the feet on the pavement, Lyndale Avenue South in Minneapolis is a bustling corridor for drivers, bikers and walkers.

“I see a lot of car traffic. I wish I saw more people biking and walking,” said Ashley Levesque, who works at a Lyndale Avenue business. “I don’t feel super safe crossing anywhere, but at the traffic lights themselves.”

Hennepin County is hoping a makeover could change that.

From Franklin Avenue stretching down to 31st Street, Hennepin County Public Works is planning to make changes rooted in safety.

“We certainly want to focus on improving crossings for pedestrians as well as making sure people are still able to move through the corridor,” said Josh Potter, Hennepin County Public Works project leader.

Hennepin County completed a pilot project in the summer of 2022 to address the intersections of 25th and 27th streets by installing safety enhancements.

The redesign includes new flashing pedestrian crosswalks, new center medians and pedestrian ramps that are accessible according to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“We are very happy to see crashes go down and really see Lyndale Avenue be less of a barrier to the community,” Potter said.

After the installations, crashes decreased by 57%, according to Hennepin County.

The county is hoping to duplicate the same results in the next phase of revamping Lyndale Avenue, but there are some concerns the construction could wipe out parking spaces.

“The businesses are concerned about it because if there’s not a better alternative parking situation, businesses here won’t have anywhere for their customers to park,” Levesque said.

Potter explained they are hoping to get feedback from businesses and people who live in the area about what they’d like to see in the re-design.

The community engagement period is now open for people to submit feedback.

This is one of the early feedback stages of the project. Construction is not expected to start until 2026.